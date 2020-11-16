Book your advertising space on our Edinburgh Reporter Best of… pages in the December issue of The Edinburgh Reporter and pay less than half the usual price.

Reserve a space for your business or organisation between 12 noon on Tuesday 17 November and 12 noon on Thursday 19 November 2020 to secure our Flash Sale deal. This price is available to any individual, business or charity who books an advertisement during the 48 hours beginning at 12 noon tomorrow Tuesday 17 November 2020.

To book send us an email during that time asking to reserve your space. The advertisement will include a photo or logo, a short description of your business or your own special deal, and your contact details. (See the image below.)

In each newspaper the list of businesses is different, and the specially discounted price is a one-off – our early Christmas gift to you for the last edition in 2020, a year that has been so difficult for everyone.

The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper will be distributed around the city from 1 December 2020, and will also be made available in digital form. All of our past issues can be read here.

Sign up for the deal at this special price – but make a note to do it between 12 noon Tuesday 17 November and Thursday 19 November 2020 using the discount code FLASH SALE. Email us at editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

The Edinburgh Reporter Best of… page from a previous issue

These are our simple Terms and Conditions:

A representatives of the company or charity will approve the advert in writing prior to publication.

The price must be paid in full before the paper goes to press.

The artwork or photo will be provided by the advertiser.

