Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to a suspicious package found in a sorting office in Cultins Road in Sighthill at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Royal Mail building on Saturday morning including the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD, police officers and firefighters.

Police Scotland say that enquiries are continuing but have reassured the community that there is no wider risk to the public.

Officers will remain in the vicinity until enquiries have been concluded.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “Officers in Edinburgh arrested a 41-year-old man at a property in Broomhouse Road on Monday, 16 November, in connection with a suspicious package which was found at a sorting office in Cultins Road on Saturday, 14 November.

“Enquiries remain ongoing at the address. I would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk to the public, however, police resources will remain in the area until the enquiries have been concluded.”

