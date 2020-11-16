Police have confirmed that the incident at Palenque shop on Sunday morning was a housebreaking and a quantity of jewellery has been stolen.

Officers were called to the shop around 8am and found that the window had been broken.

The scene was cordoned off to allow for an investigation but at that time it was not known whether anything had been taken.

Staff however later attended and confirmed that a theft had taken place.

A police investigation is now ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said yesterday: “Police were called around 8am on Sunday, 15 November, to a report that the window of a jewellery shop on High Street, Edinburgh, had been damaged.

“Subsequent enquiries established that this was now a housebreaking and that jewellery had been stolen.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Like this: Like Loading...