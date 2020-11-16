West​ ​Craigs North is a development of up to 500 new homes planned for the former agricultural land north of Craigs Road.

The development is at the pre-planning stage and local residents are invited to have their say. the developers will make a detailed planning application to The City of Edinburgh Council later this year.

Anyone interested in this 24 hectare development on greenbelt land may offer comment on the pre-planning application consultation (PAN) until 18 November 2020 on the dedicated website or by email westcraigsnorth@iceniprojects.com

The development outlined in the PAN consists of 300-500 houses, and anyone making comments now should realise they will have to repeat these to the planning authority when the official application is made.

The developer says:

The West Craigs North proposals will provide:

An opportunity for a sustainable settlement expansion, consolidating West Edinburgh’s emerging settlement pattern;

A high-quality residential-led development with potential for ancillary small-scale commercial use, located within walking distance of all key services and facilities;

Between 300-500 new homes, including affordable housing;

A carefully considered design approach, in keeping with the character of the local area;

Extensive green infrastructure and open space;

Significantly improved connections with the wider pedestrian and cycle network; and

Much needed family homes in West Edinburgh.

​http://westcraigsnorth.co.uk/

