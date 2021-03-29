The charity Eric Liddell Centre invite you to join them in taking part in the virtual Kiltwalk this year to raise vital funds.

The CEO John Macmilland is stepping out with his dog Blu and invite anyone to join them on th weekend of 23 to 25 April.

Volunteers from the staff and Board have already signed up.

The team is Going for Gold Team Liddell in recognition of the athlete after whom the centre is named. The centre has managed to maintain its services for many vulnerable people during this last year. They have been in regular phone contact with clients and have provided a range of online health and wellbeing activities as well as food delivery and shopping services.





John MacMillan said: “#TeamLiddell did a brilliant job last year at the Virtual Kiltwalk, they raised over £17,000 with their wonderful efforts, which allowed us to make a huge difference in people’s lives.

“Our continuous support is vital for our vulnerable clients across Edinburgh who rely on us, especially during the past year since the pandemic hit us.

“Blu and I would like to invite anyone who would like to help to sign up for our team in this year’s virtual Kiltwalk. We will both be there again this year and look forward to completing the challenge.

“You can walk, run or even boogie your way to raise funds for the Eric Liddell Centre.We hope many ambitious individuals will join the team and together we can achieve our aim to raise more funds for the Centre than we did last year.”

The Kiltwalk is one of the country’s biggest fundraising events. Last year a total of £8,540.01 was raised to help the specialist dementia day care centre – one of only three in Scotland.

Sir Tom Hunter generously matched the funds raised last year to a total of 17,080.02 and has offered to do the same this year. The Going for Gold Team Liddell is hoping to raise even more this year with the help of more volunteers to join them.

For further information and to join the Going for Gold Team Liddell at the 2021 Kiltwalk email FundraisingGroup@ericliddell.org or call 07770 645219.

https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/scotlandsvirtual

