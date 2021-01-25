The Eric Liddell Centre is offering home-cooked meals for some of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable people with the help of funding from Celtic FC.

The Morningside based care charity and community hub provides specialist care for those with dementia and their carers. It also provides a befriending service.

The Lunch Collection programme is now in its second year and thanks to welcome funding from the Celtic FC Foundation it will run until the end of March 2021 for people living in the EH9, EH10 and EH11 areas.

John MacMillan, CEO, Eric Liddell Centre said: “The Eric Liddell Centre’s Lunch Collection Programme was launched this month and builds on our successful Lunch Delivery Programme that was supported by Celtic FC Foundation in 2020, which delivered almost 5,500 lunches to vulnerable people throughout the city of Edinburgh.”

“The new Lunch Collection Programme again aims to support meals provided Monday to Friday every week until the end of March, when we hope the present COVID-19 restrictions may be eased to some extent. Our Chef will be able to provide up to 50 wholesome and healthy lunches each day for individuals who really need this crucially important support.”

“We’ve made a solid start since the beginning of January and have provided 126 lunches for local people to date – their loved ones, family or carers collect their freshly prepared food from the Eric Liddell Centre and take it home to be enjoyed. We aim to have delivered 2,000 to 3,000 lunches to local people by the end of March.”

Fiona Lemmon who is making all the lunches at Eric Liddell Centre

All of this is of course subject to the national Covid-19 restrictions which are in place from time to time.

Celtic also supported the first lunch programme last year along with McLarens on the Corner which is a neighbouring business to the Eric Liddell Centre. During the 14 weeks from 6 April 2020, the centre delivered over 5,400 lunches.

This time the lunches are being prepared by Eric Liddell Centre cook, Fiona Lemmon, who is very used to making meals for the centre’s Café Connect, the Day Care Centre and for any groups who meet at the Holy Corner building.

The Lunch Collection Programme started in January 2021. This is a collection programme enabling a family member or carer to collect their lunches from the Eric Liddell Centre.

If you know if anyone who would benefit from this free food programme, please contact Zsofia at molnarz@ericliddell.org

Like this: Like Loading...