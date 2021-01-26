Road policing officers stopped a vehicle in Musselburgh yesterday and found cannabis, cocaine and a substantial amount of cash.

Two men, aged 34 and 47, were arrested for alleged drugs related offences and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The vehicle was stopped as part of pro-active patrols in Operation Juneau – a multi-agency initiative aimed at tackling the harm caused to communities in East Lothian

Local Commander, Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, said: “#OperationJuneau is continuing into 2021 and shows our commitment to tackling those involved in the sale, supply and manufacture of controlled drugs.

“We will not tolerate drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence and information and would encourage anyone with information relating to drug supply to report this to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...