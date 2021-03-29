Historic Environment Scotland be opening their ticketed sites in phases starting from Friday 30 April when the 27 sites listed below will open up. From this date, HES will also open over 200 of their outdoor unstaffed and key keeper sites which are free to access.

Further sites will reopen on a phased basis over the coming months. The reopening plans consider circumstances in local areas, whilst providing a diverse range of experiences for members and visitors to enjoy, as Scotland’s tourism and leisure sector reopens.

Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian

Ticketed sites opening from Friday 30 April:

Aberdour Castle*

Arbroath Abbey

Blackness Castle*

Caerlaverock Castle

Craigmillar Castle

Dirleton Castle*

Doune Castle

Dryburgh Abbey

Dumbarton Castle

Dunblane Cathedral

Dundonald Castle

Dunfermline Abbey

Edinburgh Castle

Elgin Cathedral

Fort George

Glasgow Cathedral

Huntly Castle

Inchcolm Abbey*

Jedburgh Abbey

Linlithgow Palace*

Melrose Abbey

Skara Brae

St Andrew’s Castle

St Andrew’s Cathedral

Stirling Castle

Tantallon Castle*

Urquhart Castle

*HES Properties in Edinburgh and Lothians

HES want to make sure that their historic sites can be enjoyed whilst ensuring the experience is safe for everyone.

Tantallon Castle in East Lothian.

The health and wellbeing of members, visitors and staff are the key priority and it is asked that visitors continue to book online in advance to help manage capacity and physical distancing.

There will also be one-way systems in place at some sites and some areas of the sites, such as enclosed spaces, will remain closed off to visitors.

More information will be available on the website from 10am today (29th March).

Like this: Like Loading...