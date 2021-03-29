Historic Environment Scotland be opening their ticketed sites in phases starting from Friday 30 April when the 27 sites listed below will open up. From this date, HES will also open over 200 of their outdoor unstaffed and key keeper sites which are free to access.
Further sites will reopen on a phased basis over the coming months. The reopening plans consider circumstances in local areas, whilst providing a diverse range of experiences for members and visitors to enjoy, as Scotland’s tourism and leisure sector reopens.
Ticketed sites opening from Friday 30 April:
Aberdour Castle*
Arbroath Abbey
Blackness Castle*
Caerlaverock Castle
Craigmillar Castle
Dirleton Castle*
Doune Castle
Dryburgh Abbey
Dumbarton Castle
Dunblane Cathedral
Dundonald Castle
Dunfermline Abbey
Edinburgh Castle
Elgin Cathedral
Fort George
Glasgow Cathedral
Huntly Castle
Inchcolm Abbey*
Jedburgh Abbey
Linlithgow Palace*
Melrose Abbey
Skara Brae
St Andrew’s Castle
St Andrew’s Cathedral
Stirling Castle
Tantallon Castle*
Urquhart Castle
*HES Properties in Edinburgh and Lothians
HES want to make sure that their historic sites can be enjoyed whilst ensuring the experience is safe for everyone.
The health and wellbeing of members, visitors and staff are the key priority and it is asked that visitors continue to book online in advance to help manage capacity and physical distancing.
There will also be one-way systems in place at some sites and some areas of the sites, such as enclosed spaces, will remain closed off to visitors.
More information will be available on the website from 10am today (29th March).