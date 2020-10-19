It is the 40th anniversary of the Eric Liddell Centre on 26 November 2020. To celebrate they are throwing a party featuring well known stars of stage and screen (and books).

They invite you to join their guests, award winning broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson, celebrated author and Patron of the Eric Liddell Centre, Alexander McCall Smith CBE and world-famous composer and conductor Sir James MacMillan.

There will be poetry, music and discussion of Eric Liddell’s achievements. Liddell’s daughter Patricia will participate from her home in Canada to discuss the work of the centre established in his name.

The music will be provided by Sir James MacMillan, poetry by Alexander McCall Smith and there will be performances by pupils from George Watson’s College. BBC Scotland’s Sally Magnusson will hold the evening together with her usual unflappable style.





Alexander McCall Smith CBE Sally Magnusson and Sir James MacMillan who will take part in the 40th anniversary celebrations

The Eric Liddell Centre is an Edinburgh based care charity and community hub, providing specialist Dementia support, Carers Programme and a Befriending Service.

The charity has been providing key support to vulnerable people across Edinburgh for 40 years and has been leading through its expertise to change perceptions of living with dementia, disabilities and mental health issues.

Following recent developments and changes to national guidelines linked to Covid-19, the charity made the decision to cancel their plans for a physical gathering, but continue with an online event on Zoom.

John MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Eric Liddell Centre said,

“I’m delighted that my brother, Sir James, Sally and Alexander have kindly agreed to participate in our 40th Anniversary Celebration, The Eric Liddell Centre has made a positive difference to the lives of many people in Edinburgh, especially those living with dementia. I am so pleased that our three guests and Eric Liddell’s daughter Patricia will be joining us to celebrate the work and achievements of the centre over the last 40 years.”

The 40th Anniversary Celebration takes place on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 7.00pm virtually via Zoom. Tickets cost £40 per log in and are available to book via Eventbrite by visiting this link

All monies received will support the ongoing delivery of the Eric Liddell Centre’s caring services.

The Eric Liddell Centre

Is a registered care charity and major community hub, which provides a wide range of services for the capital’s community groups with the aim of inspiring, empowering and supporting people of all ages.

Is located in a large, repurposed historic former church in Edinburgh, the centre specialises in care for older people and dementia services with the aim of supporting people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. The building is presently closed to the public due to the Covid-19 situation.

The ELC normally provides a person-centred day care service to 70 clients per week with a diagnosis of dementia by a dedicated team of highly qualified staff and experienced and skilled volunteers, which aims to reduce social isolation and promote independence.

Specialises in an individually tailored daily programme of activities and outings including online physical exercise, discussion groups, walking groups, music, dance and access to IT.

Founded in 1980, the centre was renamed in 1992 in memory of the 1924 Olympic 400 metre Olympic gold medallist, Eric Liddell who was the central character of the highly successful film Chariots of Fire. The centre remains true to the beliefs of his inspiring life and Lord David Puttnam CBE, FRSA, the Oscar-winning producer of Chariots of Fire is one of the centre’s patrons, as is Eric Liddell’s niece Sue Liddell Caton and Professor Alexander McCall Smith CBE, FRSA.

Like this: Like Loading...