On Saturday, 26 June, The Eric Liddell Centre is inviting everyone to join its Summer Fair.

The fair is being held to celebrate the well-known charity and community hub reopen after being closed for fourteen months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This joyful occasion will be marked with a wide range of exciting and fun activities to bring the local community together once again. The event will start at 10:30 am outside at the Eric Liddell Centre. Guests can expect art and craft stalls, a plant sale, raffle, tombola and live music.

The Centre’s popular Café Connect will be offering, teas and coffees, freshly baked cakes, sandwiches and other delicious food items to customers.

John MacMillan, CEO said: “The last fourteen months have been extremely difficult and are we really looking forward to opening our doors to the public again and welcoming everyone back to their local care charity and community hub.

“We hope to bring some fun and joy in people’s lives by offering them a place to attend to exercise, to take part in kids and/or adult classes and to enjoy some tasty soup, sandwiches and cakes provided by our café”.

The Eric Liddell Centre has been providing key support to vulnerable people for 40 years and their mission is to be at the heart of the local community. In order to be able to welcome their customers at both the Summer Fair and the Centre’s building, they have been working hard to make sure that everything is COVID-safe.

John said: “I would like to reassure everyone that we have taken the re-opening procedure extremely seriously and all safety measures outlined by the Government are being followed. Many of my colleagues will be on hand to monitor and guide the guests arriving to the Summer Fair”.

The summer Fair will take place on Saturday, 26th June between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm at the Eric Liddell Centre, 15 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 4DP.

Like this: Like Loading...