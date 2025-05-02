Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder.

Around 8.45am this morning, Friday, 2 May, officers received a report of a crash involving the driver of a white Vauxhall van and a cyclist.

Emergency services attended and the 65-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to take place and re-opened around 3.30pm.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. Our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0749 of 2 May, 2025.

