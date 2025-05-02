Detectives investigating a number of linked violent incidents in the east and west of the country are continuing to target those responsible.

A further four people have been arrested in the past week bringing the total to twenty four.

On Friday, 2 May, Glasgow officers carried out warrants at four properties in the north of the city and Govan and arrested two men, aged 20 and 32.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire-raising on Wellington Road, Bishopbriggs on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with a breach of peace linked to serious and organised crime in connection with an incident which took place at Castlebay Street, Glasgow on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025.

Both men are due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 5 May, 2025.

This is in addition to two arrests which took place on Balmore Road in the early hours of Thursday, 1 May. Officers carrying out pro-active patrols in the area spotted two men acting suspiciously. A vehicle was then stopped and searched and two men, aged 18 and 43, were arrested and charged. Both appeared in Glasgow Sheriff Court that same day.

A number of warrants were also executed in the east of the country on Friday, 2 May, and a number of items including cash and mobiles were seized. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, local officers continue to reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols to disrupt the activities of criminals in our communities.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “The high number of arrests made during this investigation highlights the ongoing work that officers have been doing to target those responsible for these attacks.

“While the number of incidents has decreased since we started this investigation I want to make it clear that we will not stop until we bring those responsible for this criminality to justice.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims. Your information really can make a difference.

“If you know anything about who is responsible for these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

