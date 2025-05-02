David Gray has seen a reaction in training from his players on Saturday as they prepare to face Dundee United in the William Hill Premiership tomorrow.

Hibs were beaten by Aberdeen last weekend, a result which ended the Club’s 17-game unbeaten streak in the league.

With just four games left, and with everything to play for, Gray said: “It’s been positive this week. We were conscious after the game that we left that feeling of disappointment and came in on Monday making sure everyone is fully focused on bouncing back as quickly as possible.

“I’ve seen a reaction in training, and these are all massive games. This is the stage of the season where everyone is desperate to play and to take the team forward.

“I’ve been quick to remind the players why we were successful in that run we had and what it took to get us there. We need to take that into the game on Saturday.”

Dundee United were beaten heavily by the Scottish Champions last weekend, but are just three points behind Hibs in the league table.

Gray doesn’t think their result, though, will have much bearing on the game on Saturday.

“Celtic can do that to anyone, we know that. This weekend will be a difficult game. Both teams have everything to play for and there’s four cup finals left now.

“We’re at home, we want a reaction, and want to bounce back. We need to be on the front foot.

“Like I said, it’ll be a difficult game, you think about the games we’ve played against Dundee United and the fact they’ve been in the top six all season because they’re hard to beat. They’re very well coached and we expect that again.

“If we can play to the levels we can, then we give ourselves a chance to get three points.”

Gray also provided a fitness update on Lewis Miller and Elie Youan.

Youan has been recovering from a toe injury for a few weeks now, whilst Miller missed the Aberdeen game with a knock.

The duo returned to full team training earlier this week, and the head coach discussed their availability.

“Elie joined training later on this week, as did Lewis Miller, which is great, they’re getting fit at the right sort of time.

“We will have to see how they go, though, because they’ve not had a lot of training this week. They’re back around the group, which is good news.”

