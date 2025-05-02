The Scottish FA are launching a new ‘Trailblazers’ initiative to identify and honour women who represented Scotland at international level between 1972 and 1997 and did not receive an official cap for their appearances. 

These years marked a pivotal time in the development of the women’s game, and the SFA are committed to ensuring that the contributions of all players during this period are formally recognised. 

This campaign is part of an ongoing efforts to celebrate the history and heritage of women’s football in Scotland, and to acknowledge the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations. 

More than 30 players have already received retrospective caps over the last two years as the SFA continue on our journey to identify as many women as possible who’ve represented Scotland since the pioneers of 1972. 

If this applies to you, or to someone you know, please contact the SFA’s research partner Dr Karen Fraser at:  karen.grunwell1@stir.ac.uk 

The SFA would like to identify the following players who are already verified, and caps are ready to be awarded: 

Player name                               Debut match 

Margaret Morrison       26 April 1975 

Claire Thomson         26 September 1976 

Agnes Reilly            29 May 1977 

Marion Leitch           29 July 1978 

Elaine Murphy           29 July 1978 

Pat Robinson            2 June 1979 

Linda Campbell          2 June 1979 

Josie Cameron          27 April 1980 

The next retrospective caps awards ceremony will take place pre-match at the Scotland v Austria Nations League match on Friday, 30 May. 

