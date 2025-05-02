Police in East Lothian are appealing for information that would help them locate 15-year-old missing person Savanna Smith.

She is missing from the Dunbar area and has ties to Edinburgh, Cockenzie, Musselburgh and Prestonpans.

She is about 5’2, slim build with long light brown/blonde hair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you know Savanna’s whereabouts please call 101 and quote reference 0175 of 2nd May.”

