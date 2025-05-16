What a weekend awaits for Hibs fans.

The Under-18s host Aberdeen tonight as the boys look forward to lifting the CAS Elite Youth League trophy to cap a fantastic season.

The game kicks off at 6pm and fans are invited to attend, free of charge.

Darren McGregor’s side secured the league title last week with a thumping 4-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ayrshire College.

Tomorrow Rangers visit Easter Road for the final match of the season. With third place secured, a full house is anticipated giving the fans a chance to pay tribute to the team that finished in third place.

The game also allows supporters to remember friends and family that passed away during the season including Sir Tom Farmer.

Then on Sunday Hibernian Women travel to Ibrox for the final SWPL game of the season.

Should Grant Scott’s side avoid defeat, they will win their first title in 18-years.

