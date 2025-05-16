The newest member of the Herringbone family has just opened its doors on Friday morning.

Herringbone Barnton will welcome its first guests on Friday bringing its cool but casual flair and signature hospitality to the suburbs.

The stylish new bar and restaurant is the fourth Herringbone site to be opened by award-winning hospitality group Buzzworks, joining popular sister venues in Goldenacre, Abbeyhill and North Berwick.

Chris Robinson, General Manager of Herringbone Barnton, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our doors here in Barnton – it’s such a fantastic community, and we really feel we’re bringing something special to the area.

“The venue looks incredible, our team has been training hard and is full of energy, and we just can’t wait to welcome everyone in.

“There’s a real buzz about the place already, and it’s been amazing to see how excited people are to have a Herringbone on their doorstep.

“We’ve poured a lot of love into every detail, from the menu to the interiors, and we hope our guests are going to feel that from the moment they walk in.”

The food menu has been crafted around daytime favourites, vibrant evening plates and gourmet burgers – all prepared fresh daily – and, for the first time at a Herringbone venue, the team will serve up handmade, sourdough pizzas.

Food will be served from 9am daily, with full breakfasts, coffees, breakfast bowls, toasted croissants, avocado on toast, and much more available.

Guests will also be able to enjoy more than 30 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beer, with stylish interiors, a central bar, and expansive windows creating a bright, welcoming atmosphere.

Chris added: “Whether you’re stopping in for a laid-back brunch, catching up over dinner with friends, or enjoying a relaxed drink at the bar, there’s truly something for everyone.

“We’re here to be a neighbourhood favourite, and we can’t wait for the locals to come in and make it their own.”

To explore the menus, and to book a table, visit: www.herringbone-barnton.co.uk, or stay-up-to-date on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Herringbone is part of the award-winning Buzzworks group, which has been recognised as one of the top 100 companies to work for in the UK and is committed to creating a supportive and rewarding work environment.

The company offers competitive rates of pay, industry-leading training and development opportunities, and flexible working options to help team members achieve a healthy work-life balance.

