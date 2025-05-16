I’ll admit it: when Edinburgh Street Food (ESF) first opened in February 2023, I ran in the opposite direction.

The queues snaking out the door triggered my university canteen PTSD – that dreaded fear your preferred option would vanish before you reached the counter.

Two years later, I’m eating my words (and much more) after giving this vibrant food hub another chance. Tasked with finding somewhere to accommodate an old Bass colleague from 35 years ago and his rugby-mad sons before a Six Nations match, ESF’s location and diverse offerings made it the perfect choice.

In fact, I’ve become something of a convert, visiting twice in just one week. My first return was purely accidental – playing tourist in my own city after the Tartan Day Parade left me famished. Despite the glorious weather drawing crowds to both their indoor and outdoor seating areas, I easily secured a spot.

L-R Gail Porter who hosted the after party at the Usher Hall with Grand Marshal, Kyle Dawson President of National Tartan Day New York Committee, and the Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

What struck me immediately was the welcoming atmosphere for solo diners. I found myself sharing a table with a young Australian traveller from Adelaide who had chosen noodles from Harajuka Kitchen. We struck up a delightful conversation that transformed a simple meal into a memorable half-hour exchange.

Service runs with impressive efficiency under George, a familiar face in Edinburgh’s hospitality scene, who expertly commands his energetic young team. The ordering system offers welcome flexibility – scan a QR code, flag down a blue-shirted server, or order directly from vendors.

My positive experience prompted another pre-theatre visit before catching Moulin Rouge at the Playhouse. On a Tuesday evening, ESF hummed with energy without feeling overwhelming. This time I sampled those Harajuka’s Stir-Fry Udon Noodles with Vegetables and Karage Chicken that had tempted me on my earlier visit, while my companion tackled Fred’s Back Your Barbecue’s gloriously messy Texas Whole Hog Sandwich and Fries with San Marzano Ketchup from Fat Patty’s.

The venue isn’t just about everyday dining – it’s becoming an events hub too. Their Eurovision party on Saturday promises European-inspired street food alongside cocktails and big-screen viewing of all those questionable performances and political voting patterns. They’re even taking bookings for groups of 10+ specifically for this glitter-filled extravaganza.

ESF’s genius lies in accommodating diverse tastes within one location. My friends remain baffled by my pizza aversion, but here everyone finds something to satisfy their cravings. The new seasonal menu offers mouthwatering options like Street Food Sessions’ Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef with Szechuan sauce and egg noodles, Bundits’ Instagram-worthy Tornado Potato (a deep-fried spiral-cut whole potato on a skewer), and Antojitos’ Crispy Enoki Tacos.

For meat lovers, The Peruvian’s Lomo Saltado – stir-fried steak strips, spring onions, tomatoes and coriander, served with chips and garlic rice had me hooked and satiated, while Fred’s Backyard Barbecue Alabama White Sauce Chicken Drumsticks with just the right kick, and Street Food Sessions slow-roasted Char Sui Pork Belly in soy caramel glaze, both came a close second choice.

Sweet tooths won’t be disappointed with SoftCore’s Sundae. I loved by Miso Caramel and choclate with honeycomb bits or you could go for a diabetic coma and try one of their very sticky, candy floss encased SoftCore’s cones. Not for me but the kids around me seemed to be loving it.

Whether you’re catching a show at Edinburgh Playhouse, heading to Edinburgh Rugby, or simply seeking somewhere to enjoy sunshine and good food, Edinburgh Street Food deserves another look. I’m genuinely glad I set aside my initial queue-phobia and rediscovered this gem.

In a city renowned for its culinary offerings, ESF has carved out a special niche – casual yet high-quality, bustling yet accessible. It’s the perfect solution when dining with friends who can never agree on what to eat, or when flying solo and open to conversation with fellow food enthusiasts.

So next time you’re in the neighbourhood, do what I didn’t do two years ago – look past any queues and dive into the vibrant world of Edinburgh Street Food. Trust me, this time it’s worth the wait.

Edinburgh Street Food, Leith Street (next to Omni), Edinburgh





Like this: Like Loading...