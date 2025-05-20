Edinburgh’s popular fitness collective SWEAT SOCIETY is hosting a special pre-Edinburgh Marathon Festival charity run this weekend to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation, an Edinburgh-based organisation dedicated to addressing homelessness through the power of sport.

The “SWEAT SOCIETY x World United 5K Shakeout” will take place on Saturday, 24 May at 11.15 AM at ESF, offering people running the marathon and community members alike an opportunity to warm up their legs while contributing to a worthy cause.

“This event perfectly combines our community’s passion for running with meaningful social impact,” said a spokesperson for SWEAT SOCIETY. “We’re excited to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation’s important work while bringing people together.”



The Homeless World Cup Foundation, headquartered in Edinburgh and set up by Mel Young, MBE, organises an annual street football tournament that raises awareness about homelessness globally. Their “World United” campaign encourages participants to run a 5K during May to raise funds for their initiatives.

After completing the social-paced 5K run, runners are invited to enjoy post-run refreshments at ESF, where street food vendors will offer a 20% discount on food and drinks to all participants. There will also be an opportunity to create signs supporting Sunday’s marathon runners.



Runners can register for the event via SWEAT SOCIETY’s Strava group. Donations to the Homeless World Cup Foundation are encouraged but not required to participate.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, 24 May 2025

Time: 11.15 AM

Location: ESF, Edinburgh

Distance: 5 kilometers (social pace)

Registration: Via Strava



https://edinburgh-street-food.com/events/sweat-society-x-world-united-5k-shakeout-run/

Like this: Like Loading...