Edinburgh-based insurance repair and renovation specialists is expanding with the launch of a new property maintenance service.

INSUREREPAIR, the all-trades business, has established a strong reputation in the sector and is looking to build on that with the new division which will offer everyday support from its Morningside base.

The firm is committed to supporting the homes and families of Edinburgh, forging stronger links with the community in the process, and operations director Christina Purves said: “This was the natural next step for us.

“People know us for helping them after a crisis such as flooding or fire, or transforming their space.

“Now, we’re delighted to offer everyday support – from small repairs to regular upkeep – ensuring homes stay safe, sound, and looking their best.

“Our property maintenance service is designed to take the stress out of homeownership, with a friendly and experienced team ready to assist with everything from painting, plumbing and electrical issues to joinery, plastering, and more.”

Employing, electricians, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, painters and decorators, tilers and kitchen and bathroom fitters, no job will be too small for the newly-established department.

“We are now situated in the heart of the community and have been really well received since moving into our new Morningside hub.

“This new arm to the company will help us serve the local area in the friendly, trustworthy and professional manner we are known for. We are a ‘one-stop shop, no job will be too small for us and we’d urge people to pop into our new offices for a chat to learn more about how we can help.”

