Scotland’s leading provider of housing and care for older people has launched a recruitment campaign for new Board Members as it continues a transformative five-year strategy.

Bield Housing and Care is seeking to appoint voluntary Board Members with strategic expertise across a range of fields including finance, housing regulation, HR, construction, and corporate development.

The recruitment comes at a pivotal moment for the organisation, which supports more than 5,000 tenants across over 170 developments and is guided by an ambitious strategy to enhance independent living, digital transformation and environmental impact.

New Board Members will play a key role in delivering Bield’s vision of a Scotland where people of all ages are respected, can make their own choices and live fulfilled lives within their communities.

Paul Edie, Chair of the Bield Board, said: “Providing high-quality housing and care is one of the most meaningful challenges facing Scotland today, and we need passionate, forward-thinking leaders to help guide our response.

“This is a rare opportunity to shape policy and practice at the very top of one of Scotland’s most progressive housing organisations.”

Applications are being invited from individuals with experience in older people policy, finance and treasury, housing regulation, development and construction, corporate transformation, HR and technology.

Katie Smart, who joined the Board recently, said: “As a new Board Member, I have been fully welcomed into Bield by the existing Board Members and the Executive Management Team. We are all invested in supporting Bield to provide the best services to our customers whilst ensuring we can deliver on our long-term commitments.”

Bield’s 2023-2028 Corporate Strategy sets out a bold vision to lead the global standard for ageing at home. With key strategic aims including digital innovation, new housing development, improved energy efficiency and personalised care, the role of the Board is more vital than ever.

Graeme Russell, a long-serving Board Member, added: “I firmly believe that everyone, irrespective of their background, should have access to a well-managed, well-maintained and affordable home.”

Angus MacRae, who also sits on the Board, said: “Having retired from private practice, I was keen to take on a rewarding voluntary role and was immediately drawn to Bield’s ambitious business development plans and sector-leading initiatives like TAPPI.”

Applicants may be based in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Dundee, with meetings held in a mix of in-person and virtual formats to encourage broad participation.

Interested candidates should apply before the closing date of 26 May 2025.

For more information about Bield or to arrange a discussion with the Chair, please contact Michelle Breen, Governance Officer, via email at: B.Mailbox@bield.co.uk

For a recruitment pack, please email: B.Mailbox@bield.co.uk

https://www.bield.co.uk/

