Ellis Notley has signed a two-year contract extension with Hibernian Women.

With the 26-year-old’s deal originally set to expire at the end of this season, Notley has penned a new deal that will run until Summer 2027.

She joined the Club aged 13 before rapidly rising through the youth ranks to make her First Team debut in 2016, going on to become a key player in the senior squad – making 227 Hibs appearances to date.

Ellis Notley

The versatile defender has been a part of five cup-winning squads, lifting three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups as a Hibernian player.

In the 2018 SWPL Cup Final, she scored the opening goal, paving the way for Hibernian’s emphatic 9-0 rout over Celtic at the Falkirk Stadium.

Appointed Hibs Women Vice-Captain at the start of the 2024/25 season, Notley has played a key role in the team’s charge for the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League title and securing a place in March’s Sky Sports Cup Final.

After signing the new deal, she told HibsTV: “I’m obviously delighted. I’ve been at the club a long time and it’s been a great season so far.

“I’m happy that I’ve extended my contract and that I’m staying here.”

Hibs Women Head Coach Grant Scott commented: “Ellis is a great servant to the club, a consistent performer, and someone who leads by example every single day.

“Her character and leadership make her a vital part of this squad, and we’re delighted to have her commit her future to Hibs.”

