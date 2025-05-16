Jack Iredale is one of four Hibs players named in a 23-man Socceroos squad for an intensive training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Iredale joins teammates Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller and Nectar Triantis in the United Arab Emirates.

Greenock born Iredale who was capped at under-17 level back in 2012 has consistently expressed his desire to force his way into the Australia squad.

His outstanding performances for Hibs this season has made that ambition come true.



The camp which begins on May 20 will form a key part of Australia’s preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 fixtures against Japan and Saudi Arabia.



Credit: Ian Jacobs

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Credit: Ian Jacobs

After the camp head coach Tony Popovic will pick a 26-man squad to face Japan in Perth and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.



The Socceroos will take on Japan at Optus Stadium here in Perth on Thursday, 5 June (kick-off 7.00pm local / 9.00pm AEST) and Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah on Tuesday, 10 June (9.15pm local / 2.15am WST – Wednesday, 11 June).

Full squad: Maty Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Tom Glover; Milos Degenek, Jason Davidson, Cam Burgess, Lewis Miller, Ryan Strain, Alex Gersbach, Jack Iredale; Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Anthony Caceres, Max Balard, Nectar Triantis, Paul Okon-Engstler; Martin Boyle, Adam Taggart, Brandon Borrello, Kusini Yengi, Nicolas Milanovic.



Like this: Like Loading...