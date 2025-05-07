Police officers from Oxgangs have reported two men involved in separate incidents for riding motor bikes without wearing helmets in addition to other offences.

On 6 May 2025 at Oxgangs Road North officers attended a collision between a KTM motorcycle and another vehicle being drive there.

The motorcyclist, a 29 year old male who was not wearing a helmet, suffered only cuts to his head and a suspected broken foot.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences and the bike was seized.

Two hours later, Team 2 Response and Community Officers teamed up again in arresting a 23 year old male for possession of an offensive weapon in Oxgangs Avenue.

He had made off from Police on a motorcyle and he too, was not wearing a helmet.

He was apprehended nearby and the bike was seized.

The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will also be reported for road traffic offences.

