Edinburgh 900 – Project Esperanza

This is one of the groups supported by the Edinburgh 900 fund offered by The City of Edinburgh Council. Project Esperanza established in 2016 describe themselves as a “womanist” organisation which offers practical emotional and integration support – predominantly to families of African heritage and also multi-ethnic backgrounds.

This week join them for art and stories from incredible people in the Black migrant community of Edinburgh. A spokesperson said: “We will highlight and honour their rich contributions past and present to the city’s cultural heritage. The exhibition will include photography, storytelling, interviews, interactive archive creation.”

The events are being held at McMillan Hub EH4 4AB. (On the 27 bus route.)

Happy Birthday Victoria Crowe

The acclaimed artist Victoria Crowe is celebrating her 80th birthday today – on VE Day.

Victoria Crowe’s practice spans landscape, portraiture, still life and interiors, with a distinctive sensitivity to light, line and form. Dividing her time between Scotland and Italy, her work reflects a lyrical engagement with both place and memory, exploring the boundaries between representation and reflection.

She is represented in major public collections including the National Galleries of Scotland, the National Portrait Gallery (London), and the Royal Scottish Academy. Her portrait of HM King Charles III is held in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. View here

Victoria Crowe by Kenneth Gray

RNLI fundraiser at Lost Shore

On Sunday 11 May 2025 there is a free family day out at Lost Shore with a fundraiser for the RNLI

The fun goes on from 9am – 4pm and it is FREE to attend, no booking required

A spokesperson said: “Join us at Lost Shore as we partner with the RNLI for a fun day of fundraising and activities! There’s lot for you to do and some great sponsored events including a sponsored swim in the Europe’s largest cove and a 5k run. We’ll have DJs and music on the shorefront with the RNLI delivering a host of activities. There will be water rescue demos, a cold-water dip as well as kids surf lifesaving course.

“The event is free to attend but tickets must be pre-purchased for our sponsored events, cold water dip and kids lifesaving course. Proceeds donated to the RNLI.”

The sponsored events are the 5K run, the sponsored swim, a cold water morning dip, and a paid for surf lifesaving lesson for children.

Find out more here.

Ian Hamilton Finlay exhibition at Ingleby

This exhibition is one of eight opening concurrently under the title Fragments in London, New York, Brescia, Hamburg, Mallorca, Vienna, Basel and of course Edinburgh to celebrate the centenary of the late great Ian Hamilton Finlay, poet, artist, and avant gardener.

The exhibition explores a number of the key themes that recur in the artist’s work including the classical world, the French Revolution and 20th century warfare.

This evening at INgleby on Barony Street there is a book launch of Fragments published on 8 May 2025 by ACC Art Books and edited by Pia Maria Simig. The new publication Fragments draws together one hundred works by Ian Hamilton Finlay, each accompanied by a short, fragmentary text by the artist and myriad distinguished writers who wrote about Finlay’s work during his lifetime.

Installation view, Ian Hamilton Finlay | Fragments, 2025,Ingleby, Edinburgh. Photograph: John McKenzie

Film on Monday

A new documentary exploring life in a care home will be shown at 50 George Square at the University of Edinburgh on Monday 12 May.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion with director Alastair Cole; Dr Autumn Roesch-Marsh Senior Lecturer in Social Work at the University of Edinburgh, and Ben Richards, Organising Officer at Community Union.

Filmed entirely by the staff at a North East care home as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, CARE gives a glimpse into the dedication and compassion of the workers that look after some of the most vulnerable and often overlooked people in society.

As well as giving a unique and emotional insight into the lives of care home residents and workers, CARE also raises important questions about how we as a society value older people and those who care for them, and whether there is adequate support for those who bring such commitment and heart to residential care.

Film details

Running time: 37 minutes

Directed by Alastair Cole

Producers: Karen Ross, Andrew Newman, Lucy Jolly, Alastair Cole

Filmed by Georgia, Nicky, Nicole, Emily, Lynn (Care Home Staff)

Original Language: English

Subtitles Available: English Hard of Hearing

Produced in association with Newcastle University and Tongue Tied Films.

Released with the support of ESRC, and in partnership with The Community Union, British Gerontology Society, Care England and Cosmic Cat Films.

More information: https://tonguetiedfilms.co.uk/care-2023/

Online event link: https://cinemaofideas.org.uk/events/the-future-of-care/

