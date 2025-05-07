Police in Edinburgh are repeating an appeal for help from the public to find missing person Michaela Sharp.
She was last seen in the Parliament Street, Leith area of Edinburgh on 26th April.
A previous appeal was issued on 5 May 2025 and a old photograph was shared by Police Scotland.
Officers say that they are now concerned for her welfare.
She is described as 32 years old, 5ft3, slim build, long brown hair.
An up to date photograph has now been released.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you seen her? Please call 101 quoting incident number 3085 of 02/05/25. Thank you.”
