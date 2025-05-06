Hibs defender Jack Iredale was pleasantly surprised as his name was read out at the PFA Awards for winning the Scottish Premiership ‘Goal Of The Season’.

And he suspects that family votes may have contributed to the award.

Iredale’s inch-perfect volley secured all three points in a memorable 2-1 victory over Hearts at Easter Road, the last time the two teams met in March.

With the Gorgie side failing to reach the top-six, his goal meant that Hibs have gone the full season unbeaten against their city rivals.

Last month Iredale signed a new deal to stay at Hibs until summer 2028 after proving to be a “fantastic addition to the squad”.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who arrived on a two-year contract from Bolton last summer, became a regular starter in late November and is hugely popular with the fans.

After receiving the award, Iredale told the PFA:

“It’s a bit of a surprise but one I’m really happy with. The magnitude of the game makes the goal carry more weight. The ball sat up nicely and I just thought to myself if there’s a day to do it then why not today!

“I don’t remember too much after hitting it but I look back at the videos fondly.”

His goal was one of 12 nominations but came out on top after numerous votes from the Hibernian FC fanbase.

“You always hear at the PFA awards the boys say it means a lot coming from your peers and the fans, so it’s one I’m really grateful for.

“I’m not sure how many times my mum and my Mrs voted for me, but I’m sure that helped as well!”

Whilst that is the highlight of Iredale’s season so far, he’s set his sights on achieving even more.

“If we manage to achieve our goal at the end of the season, then that might take over from the goal, but personally, that’s definitely the highlight so far.”

