Caitlin Hadley was a double winner when Corstorphine Cougars held their annual awards.

The second row picked up prizes as both “young player of the year” and “most improved player.

Other notable winners were Tanya Griffith (players player of the year) and Lua Sundqvist (2nd XV player of the year).

Head coach Eric Jones summed up the team’s performances this season, saying:

“I am immensely proud of our journey through the Arnold Clark Premiership season. This year has been a testament to our growth, resilience, and the unwavering commitment of everyone involved with the club.

“We began with a clear objective: to build upon the foundations laid in previous years and to challenge for the Premiership title. Our squad, bolstered by the experience of former Scotland captain Lisa Martin, brought a new level of tactical acumen to our game .

“Throughout, our performances were marked by a blend of strategic kicking, robust defence, and cohesive teamwork. Lisa Martin’s precision from the tee was instrumental, contributing significantly to our points tally and often providing the edge in closely contested matches.

“Several of our players received national recognition, reflecting the strength of our development pathways. Alex Stewart’s performances earned her a call-up to the Scotland squad again and Adelle Ferrie was also capped.

“Our contribution to the Edinburgh Rugby women’s squad and Glasgow Warriors squad for the 2024/25 Celtic Challenge was significant agai

“Off the field, the club has embarked on ambitious development plans, including the renovation of our facilities at Union Park. With support from Scottish Rugby’s Growth and Participation Fund, we’re enhancing our infrastructure to better support our players and the wider community .

“As we reflect on this season, it’s clear that the Corstorphine Cougars are on an upward trajectory. The dedication of our players and the commitment of our coaching staff have all contributed to a memorable year. We’re excited for what the future holds with a number of young players coming to Union Park.”

