St Andrew’s Children’s Society are holding a Virtual Fostering Information Event on Thursday, 22 May from 6pm to 7.30pm as part of Foster Care Fortnight™, organised by The Fostering Network.

Anyone is invited to register on Eventbrite using the link below. This is a meeting on Teams.

Why attend the Virtual Fostering information event?

Everyone who wants to find out more about becoming a foster carer is encouraged to attend to learn about:

The fostering process

The children waiting to be fostered

What it’s like to foster a child

The support St Andrew’s Children’s Society offer, including training and events

The financial support available to all their foster carers

Hear from one of the St Andrew’s Children’s Society’s foster carers

One of their foster carers will be joining the meeting at our Virtual Fostering Information Event and they will relate their experiences of fostering and answer any questions.

Why choose St Andrew’s Children’s Society?

In this video, Bridget, one of the foster carers, explains why she and her husband chose to foster through the society.

Who can foster?

St Andrews welcome fostering enquiries from all members of the community, including single people.

The society helps people to foster who live within 60 miles of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Elgin.

What types of foster carers are they looking for?

St Andrews are looking for short term, long term and short break (also known as respite) foster carers.

Transferring foster agencies

Sometimes people want to transfer from one fostering agency or their local authority to another fostering organisation.

In this blog post, one of the foster care families talk about transferring to St Andrew’s Children’s Society:

Considering transferring foster agency? – St Andrew’s Children’s Society

Next steps

St Andrews say they really hope you can join them for our Virtual Fostering Information Event.

Sign up here

Call 0131 454 3370 if you have any questions or if you are unable to make it that day and would like to speak to someone about fostering. Alternatively, please send an email to info@standrews-children.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...