Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after two vehicles were stolen from outside a house in Bathgate.

Around 3.35am on Monday, 12 May, 2025, officers received a report that access had been gained to a house in Bisset Place, Bathgate and a grey coloured Range Rover, VRM YL67 BZN, and a blue Ford Transit van, VRM BN64 XXZ had been stolen.

The Transit van was recovered in Poltonhall, Bonnyrigg after it had crashed. It has been removed for forensic examination.

Enquiries carried out have established that attempts were made at two other properties in Bisset Place today but they were unsuccessful.

Officers believe a silver VW Scirocco vehicle is being used by those involved and that this car was stolen in a previous incident.

​

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Extensive enquiries are under way to identify whoever is involved. I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with us. In particular, if you have recording equipment such as doorbell or dash cam, please have a look at your footage as there may be images useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0340 of Monday, 12 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.

