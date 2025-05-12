Nicky Cadden was delighted to be named Hibernian FC’s 2024/25 Player of the Year.

The left wing-back piped Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, and Nectar Triantis to the coveted award, and received it in his first season with the club.

When speaking to Hibs TV after the awards ceremony, the 28-year-old described his immediate emotions.

“It’s massive. I’m very happy. It shows all my hard work has been worth it.

“There are a lot of good players and good people in the dressing room that have played really well this year. I’m just delighted it was me.

“We’ve got a big game Wednesday to try and secure third, hopefully we can do that, and then we can have a party.”

The 2024/25 campaign was celebrated at the Club’s End of Season awards night as players, staff, and supporters looked back at some of the memorable moments from the season, and when speaking with the award in-hand, Nicky explained his personal highlights.

“Beating Celtic and Hearts at home, and Jack Iredale’s goal, but only because he’s stood behind you!

“Nah, beating them both at home and Hearts away; they’re probably the highlights.

“I’m sure if we secure third, that’ll take over though. The season’s been really good and I’m really happy with it.”

Nicky joined Hibs at the beginning of August and immediately fitted into the dressing, thanks to the support of his twin brother, Chris.

This is the first time the pair have played together professionally, and they’ve both been enjoying every minute of it.

“I’ve loved playing with Chris, obviously playing with my brother is a massive thing, but it’s not just him, the changing room is good.

“We’ve got a really good group, so hopefully we can keep most of it together and we can have a right good go next year.”

