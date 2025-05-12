Dunbar Rugby Club’s annual minis tournament, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, featured around 500 primary school children from Berwick, Corstorphine, Dunbar, Duns, Gifford and North Berwick.
Also involved in an expanded girls event at Hallhill Recreation Ground were teams from Biggar, Dunbar, Lasswade and Watsonian Wildcats.
Popular winners were the Dunbar under-14 girls for whom Lois Houston received a trophy to mark her 100th game for the team.
The overall scoreboard read:
P3 winners – North Berwick; runners-up Haddington.
P4 winners – Haddington; runners-up North Berwick.
P5 winners – Haddington; runners-up Duns.
P6 winners – North Berwick; runners-up Haddington.
P7 winners – Dunbar; runners-up Haddington.
U14 girls – winners Dunbar; runners-up Biggar.
Neil MacPherson, spokesperson for Dunbar Rugby Club and organiser of the event said: “It is great to see this event continue to grow because it’s such a great advert for community sport and families enjoying a great day out together.
“With around 500 children taking part and approximately 900 spectators, this event is a fantastic way for us to showcase our incredible community here in Dunbar.”
Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, added: “We are so proud to have supported this fun tournament for the 13th year, attracting teams from across the local area and beyond.
“It was also brilliant to see the Dunbar Minis tournament being extended to include girls and mixed teams, and we are naturally delighted that Dunbar Girls picked up a win, continuing their winning streak from last year.”
Donna Koch, local sales executive for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, presented medals to every participant.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com