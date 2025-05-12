The special constables annual training conference concluded yesterday, Sunday, 11 May, 2025.

It followed two days of workshops and delivery at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan and was arranged by the Volunteer Coordination Unit.

Around 100 special constables attended and were addressed by Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors who also opened the event on Saturday, 10 May.

The police volunteers received a range of input on roads policing, public order, conflict management and the work of a police search advisor.

They heard from invited guests, including Dr James Greive, Emeritus Professor in Forensic Medicine at Aberdeen University who spoke about the role of the pathologist. And, from Dr Matthew Callender, Director of the Institute for Public Safety, Crime and Justice.

Professor Callender has conducted a national review of Police Scotland’s youth volunteers and, more recently, a national survey of special constables in Scotland.

DCC Connors thanked the volunteers for the added value they bring to policing. She said: “Our special constables are integral to policing in Scotland. They help strengthen the bond between us and the communities we serve by bringing additional experience, skill and local knowledge to their deployments.

“They have delivered more than 55,000 volunteering hours this last year to support operational service delivery and that is a significant contribution to policing.

“I am hugely impressed with their professionalism, commitment and intrinsic goodwill and I hope the conference enhanced their learning of some of the more complex areas of policing.

“I want to pay tribute to all of our police volunteers for the incredible work they do in helping us achieve our 2030 Vision of safer communities, less crime, supported victims and a thriving workforce.”

Volunteering opportunities exist. If you want to be the difference your community needs, start the special constable application process.

