Hibs head coach Grant Scott praised his players and staff after the team beat out Rangers to the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League title on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hibs needed to avoid defeat to lift the league trophy for the first time in 18 years.

A win for Rangers would have sealed the title for the Glasgow club, but Linzi Taylor’s fantastic goal late in the second half ensured the title was heading back to Leith.

“It just shows you money doesn’t buy you everything, doesn’t it?” Scott told HibsTV after the match. “I think we’re perfectly entitled to say that.

“There’s a lot of teams spending a lot of money and we have to be sensible with what we do. Myself, Stewart and Joelle in the summer last, we’ve done some good work.

“I’m thrilled with the group. There’s a real special quality in them. I can’t quite put my finger on it. People say the togetherness and there’s a desire, the hunger to do things well, to keep working.

“There were a lot of broken bodies out there but they’ve kept fighting right to the death. It’s a special team.”

Scott returned to the Club at the start of last season, overseeing a fifth-place finish in the league while planning a rebuild of his squad with his staff.

Losing key assets in Hibs legend Joelle Murray, starting centre-back Leah Eddie and top scorer Jorian Baucom, the Head Coach moved quickly to improve his squad.

Kathleen McGovern was signed to partner Eilidh Adams and Tegan Bowie up top; Ciara Grant, Kirsten Reilly, Linzi Taylor and Stacey Papadopoulos were brought in to bring experience; while Noa Schumacher and loanee Erin Clachers were swiftly introduced in goal.

“I think we felt last year we just missed that little bit of know-how, that little bit of guile in the critical moments.

“I think you’ve got winners in there. Kirsten’s won the Scottish league and the Championship in England, which I know from experience is so hard to compete in. Ciara’s won the league here. Linzi has been professional elsewhere before and played in other countries.

“To get these players of that calibre in the building, it’s just helped ground the group a bit. Helped them provide a bit of know-how. Watch how they work. Those three in particular are very professional and thorough in everything they do.

“It’s unfair probably to name player-by-player, but collectively as a group we’ve worked really hard, really well. We’ve competed with the best and the rewards are there. They deserve a huge amount of credit.”

The unforgettable campaign also secured European football for the Club for the first time since the 2019/20 season – when the team, under Scott’s stewardship during his first spell reached the Round of 32 stage.

Entering at the Second Qualifying Round, in the Champions path, of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Scott is excited to return to trips abroad and tricky match-ups against the best teams in the continent.

“It’ll be interesting, won’t it? I’ve obviously had a taste of it before.

“I know how tough it can be. I’ve had a couple of real tough results and tough performances in Europe with this club.

“But we’re in a better place now. You always want a favourable draw. If we can get a decent draw, there’s no reason why not this group can’t go and compete at any stage.”

Hibs finished the league campaign on a Club record-high 77 points and Scott did not shy away from giving credit to everyone involved, both on and off the pitch.

“You know how I am. It’s not about me. There’s a lot of staff involved behind the scenes.

“We work so tirelessly. The energy and hours that we put into managing the group, preparing them, trying to mend them when we have to. There’s so much that goes into it.

“I’m immensely proud to lead the group, lead the players. They listen to me every day. Some are ramblings and I’m sure some of them roll their eyes at times.

“But we’ve done it together. I’m immensely proud. I think it’s a brilliant position for this club to have come from and now be in.

“We’re all competitors. We want more. I hope they rest up and go again in the summer.”

