Ryan McGowan understands that Championship side Livingston go into the play-off final against William Hill Premiership combine, Ross County, as underdogs, but he believes that The Lions can mix it with clubs from Scotland’s top league.

The 35-year-old former Hearts defender cites the 3-2 Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup win over Ross County in January as evidence, and Livi also pushed Premiership side St Johnstone all the way in the next round of the competition.

It took what McGowan called “a wonder strike” from the Perth side scored by substitute Graham Carey after 73 minutes to knock them out on March 10 at Almondvale Stadium, despite Livi having 57 per cent of possession.

The Adelaide-born player, who has made 22 appearances for his country, told a pre-match briefing ahead of the first-leg at Livingston on Thursday (20.00): “We would have preferred to win the league, but we worked hard to finish second.

“We are excited and looking forward to these play-off final games. Fingers crossed we can win them and get back to the Premiership.”

He added: “I always think that the team in the lower division is the underdog, but we have been in good form and we have shown throughout the season that we can mix it not only with Ross Country but also with St Johnstone, when I felt we were the better team but got beaten by a wonder strike.

“In big games we have performed well and the team are fully confident going into these games that we will get promoted.”

Partnerships with other players in the defensive unit at Livingston have, he said, worked well and McGowan said: “As a team we are very good defensively because of the pressure the front three or the midfield three put on.

“They make it as difficult as possible from front to back and we have a good partnership (at the back). We also have a good goalie in (Jerome Prior) at the back. Across the board defensively, we are very good and we will need to be in the next two games.

“As the season has gone on we have got stronger and it is a totally different squad from the one which got relegated last year. It took us a little bit of time to gel and find out feet in the league.

“In the second half of the season I feel we performed really well and you could see partnerships forming across the pitch.

“The strength in depth has allowed us to bring on quality players who probably would be playing for other Championship clubs and that makes a difference. We can make almost like-for-like changes.

“We need our subs (against Ross County) can hopefully come on and make a difference and help us.”

Livingston have already won silverware this term, cruising past Queen’s Park to win the SPFL Trust Trophy final 5-0 at Falkirk Stadium before over 4,000 fans on Sunday, March 30.

Robbie Muirhead, Stevie May, Tete Yengi, Andrew Shinnie and Jamie Brandon netted in the comfortable success, so they know how to win tough games.

However, it is the third time that The Staggies have been in this precarious trap door situation and McGowan said that the Dingwall side will know how to get through these games.

McGowan said it was, however, a hard one to judge as Ross County are, week-in, week-out playing against “better opposition” compared to Livingston’s rivals in the Championship.

The Aussie-born defender added: “We know it is going to be a really different game from the cup one when we scored in the last minute of extra time but we must make sure we are absolutely at our best to progress through and get promoted.”

The first-leg is at the Set Fare Arena in Livingston on Thursday (20.00) and it is on Sky TV. Tickets are still available. The second leg is in Dingwall on Monday (20.00) also on Sky.

PICTURE: Ryan McGowan in the media hot-seat at Almondvale. Picture Nigel Duncan

