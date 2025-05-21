Rachel Caves smashed the female course record in the annual Balerno Rigg Race, covering the distance of around six miles in a tremendous time of 35min 03sec, and her mother won the female 50-plus category.

The Harmeny Athletic Club athlete was seventh overall and slashed 22 seconds off the previous best set in 2006. Furthermore, the Balerno resident was just under four minutes adrift of race winner Robert Simpson (Shettleston Harriers). He clocked a time of 31min 23sec, not far behind the previous record of 29min 46sec set in 2010.

Another Balerno-based runner, Ewan Mitchell (Harmeny Athletic Club), was third on 32mn 03sec.

He edged James Wright (Lothian Running Club) into third place and Wright crossed the finishing line only nine seconds behind the local athlete.

A total of 175 runners took part with the last placed finisher coming home in a time of 1hr 09min 29sec, but the organisers congratulated every entrant.

Each finisher received a medal including Rachel’s mother, Marian, who came home in 66th position in 44m 13sec to win the female 50-plus division.

Entrants came from well-known clubs like Hunters Bog Trotters and Carnegie Harriers and from as far afield as Glasgow, Penicuik, the Borders, Fife, Linlithgow, Portobello and Musselburgh.

Mark Doughty, listed as South Melbourne Running Club, finished in 40th position in a time of 41min 53sec.

Historically, the race is traditionally held on the Monday evening of the Balerno Children’s Gala towards the end of May and the event dates back to a walking race held for workers at Balerno Mill and held on Gala Day.

It evolved into a running race in 1963, turning into a popular local event, traditionally attracting runners of all abilities.

The route of the tough race has changed many times and, for several years, it was run in the reverse direction to the current event which starts at Malleny Park, near the centre of the village.

The runners head up through Balerno and climb over 200m towards Threipmuir Reservoir where they turn right at Red Moss, a protected site of scientific interest.

Runners then head along East Rigg, offering panoramic views of the Pentland Hills, and sometimes into a tough west wind, before plunging back down to a steep descent at Cockburnhill.

A long straight follows before the athletes turn left into Johnsburn Road and a gentle downhill slope back towards Malleny Park.

Traditionally, locals stand on street corners to cheer on the athletes, and there were knots on people dotted around the course this year, despite the biting wind and dull conditions.

Steven Brown, the race director, said the weather was not as pleasant as in previous years, but running conditions were good and he added: “There were some great performances throughout the field.

“Particularly noteworthy was the incredible performance of Rachel Caves, breaking the female course record.

“It was a very tough competition in the men’s event with a great win and time of 31min 23sec for Robert Simpson. Ewan Mitchell won a tight battle for second overall and first local and congratulations to everybody who finished.”

THEY’RE OFF: The start of the Balerno Rigg Race. Picture Nigel Duncan

Rachel Caves setting new course record for a female at Balerno Rigg Race. By Nigel Duncan

Scott Jenkins juggling round the six mile course and into ninth spot. Picture Nigel Duncan

Fancy dress for the Balerno Rigg Race for Sally Stewart (191), Rhona Panton (300) and Ishbel Smith (190). Picture Nigel Duncan

Group nearing the finish line at Balerno Rigg Race led by Neil MacRitchie (114). Picture Nigel Duncan

Checking: Jennifer Misak (Moorfoot runners) on the watch. Picture Nigel Duncan

Dancing to the finish in Fancy dress at the Balerno Rig Race, that’s Eleanor Stratford. Picture Nigel Duncan

THUMBS UP: Roisin Murray (Linlithgow Athletic Club) going well. Picture Nigel Duncan

American Football theme for this runner, Mark Coull. Picture Nigel Duncan

