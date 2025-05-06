The sun was shining almost all day in the capital on Tuesday and nowhere more than at the West End where the sun was glinting off the dome on top of West Register House.
The weather forecast according to the Met Office is for more of the same for the rest of the week with temperatures rising to 20° on Saturday.
On Wednesday sunrise is at 5.16am and sunset at 9.04pm.
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related