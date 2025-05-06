The sun was shining almost all day in the capital on Tuesday and nowhere more than at the West End where the sun was glinting off the dome on top of West Register House.

The weather forecast according to the Met Office is for more of the same for the rest of the week with temperatures rising to 20° on Saturday.

On Wednesday sunrise is at 5.16am and sunset at 9.04pm.

Looking west towards St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral with West Register House Edinburgh glinting in the sunshine. West Register House is a building of the National Records of Scotland, located on Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom. The building was constructed between 1811 and 1814 as St George’s Church and converted to its current purpose as a records office between 1964 and 1970. Picture Alan Simpson 6/5/2025

