Two more arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate linked violent incidents in the East and West of Scotland.

On Friday, 2 May, 2025, a 41-year-old man was arrested by another police force and charged by Police Scotland in connection with two fire-raisings at a property on Hay Drive, Edinburgh on Sunday, 23 March and Friday, 4 April.

He was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 6 May.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested and charged in Edinburgh for a breach of bail on Friday, 2 May and appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 5 May.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “I want to make it clear that we will not stop until we bring those responsible for this criminality to justice.

“Local officers continue to reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols to disrupt the activities of criminals in our communities.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims. Your information really can make a difference.

“If you know anything about who is responsible for these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Like this: Like Loading...