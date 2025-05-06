A spectacular poppy drop brought a poignant close to the nations official 80th anniversary commemoration concert for VE Day at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.



Second World War veterans and their families were in attendance as special guests of honour joining a packed crowd to remember those who fought for our freedom 80 years ago and to mark the historic event that was to become known as VE Day on May 8, 1945.



First Minister John Swinney attended, along with currently serving members of the Armed Forces and members of the public, who heard first-hand testimonies from surviving Scottish VE Day veterans on the big screen.



Musical highlights included touching performances from Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes, who joined the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the Military Wives Choir, singer Niamh Corky, and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra violinist Iona McDonald.

Scottish actor Nicholas Ralph, of All Creatures Great and Small fame, also took to the stage to perform. The evening was narrated by former MEP, journalist, and voice of the world-renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Alasdair Hutton OBE TD, with broadcaster Mark Mckenzie, of BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service), acting as compère.



Dr Claire Armstrong, OBE, Chief Executive of Legion Scotland said: “We were thrilled to welcome our VE Day veterans to the Usher Hall as we came together in a national act of remembrance to honour those who lived through – and the all too many who sadly lost their lives during the period that was World War Two.



“Our national commemoration concert was a huge success, and you could feel the emotion in the room as our veterans’ stories were told on the big screen. The performances were memorable, touching and apt, and it was the ideal way to celebrate 80 years since VE Day.



“We would like to thank everyone who attended tonight, in particular those from the Armed Forces, both past and present – we thank you for your service. A huge thank you also to everyone behind the scenes for all their efforts in putting together this wonderful show, and also to our fabulous performers on the night.



“As VE Day approaches this Thursday, May 8, we encourage you to stop and take time out of your day to remember just as we have done tonight.”



Veteran Charles Horne (99) of Port Seton was Royal Naval patrol service with left Lance Corporal Adam Peers and right Bugler Aaron Hall of His Majesty the Kings Royal Marines





















Dancers entertained the packed crowd at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh









Drum Corps from His Majesty’s Royal Marines perform at VE80









Crowds reacted with delighted as the Bands took to the stage







Harry Courtney (74) from Kelty and Derek Lambert (60) of Ballingray – Royal Signals veterans





Band Scot’s girls Holly Eggleton, Maddy Lyons and Erin Gunn















