The Tartan Pooch Parlour has been given permission to open on the first floor of the Bonnyrigg Rose Community Centre building which is also home to a facilities for the adjacent community pitch.

An application for a change of use from the football club use to the grooming business said the first floor which had previously been used as a residence has lain empty for five years.

And they revealed the new dog parlour has a ‘no barking policy’ as they made their case for the business on the site.

Applying for the change of use, representatives of the applicant Claire Wraight Robertson said: “The client operates a policy of no barking in the parlour and has staff members who assist the dogs in managing this.

“The recreation ground adjacent to the parlour, allows for dogs to walk through at any time of day. Additionally a local football club utilises the playing fields and 4g astro-turf pitch at the weekends and weekday evenings.

“As such the level of noise pollution from the proposed premises will be no greater than that which already exists on the site.”

The parlour will operate from Tuesdays to Saturdays between 8am and 5pm with all visitors by appointment only.

Giving the change of use the go ahead planners said it would bring a vacant part of the building into use and would not restrict or block access to the wider community facilities.

They said there had been no objections lodged to the proposals adding: “The proposed use will not conflict with the overall objectives of open space policy, nor will it affect the operation of the community pitch. The principle of the building being used as a dog groomer is acceptable.”

by Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter.

Like this: Like Loading...