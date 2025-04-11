Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man following the recovery of cocaine and cannabis in Livingston.
Around 4.30pm on Thursday, 10 April, 2025, police executed warrants at a premises in Nairn Road in the Deans area of Livingston as part of an intelligence-led operation.
As a result, a significant quantity of cocaine and cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of around £250,000.
The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, 11 April and enquiries are ongoing.
Constable David Smith said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.
“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
