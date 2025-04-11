Police Scotland Road Policing officers have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal crash on the A90 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh.



Around 11.15pm on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025, officers were made aware of a crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Peugeot 306.

Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old motorcyclist, Ian Harrower from Rosyth, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The 31-year-old male driver of the car has now been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.



Ian’s family have issued the following statement through Police Scotland: “Ian was a much loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen.



“He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed grandad to Brooke and Taylor.



“He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.”



Sergeant Paul Ewing added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Harrower.



“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4274 of 8 April, 2025.”

Like this: Like Loading...