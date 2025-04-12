A second crash on Queensferry Road on Friday evening involved a Lightways pickup and a Citroen at the entrance to the Parkgrove shops.

The incident took place just before 11pm, with Police Scotland in attendance.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

This was the second crash on the road, albeit at different locations, on the one evening. Read more here.

And it is the third crash on Queensferry Road in a week. A 61-year-old motorcyclist, Ian Harrower, died after a crash involving the driver of a car who has since been arrested and charged. Read more here.

RTC Queensferry Road at Parkgrove Picture Alan Simpson 11/4/2024

