Aer Lingus begin flying on their new route from Edinburgh to Nashville on Saturday.

The airline says this is a direct response to the increased popularity of country music with the city now on the radar of all ages but in particular the younger generation. Certainly in Edinburgh the show Wild Rose – the story of a Scottish singer whose dream is to go to Nashville has been a sell-out in recent weeks at the Lyceum.

In a survey of more than 1,000 adults the airline found that 71% described themselves as country music fans. For Gen Z the percentage increased to 87% who listen to country music regularly.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Officer, said: “There has been huge anticipation around this new route on both sides of the Atlantic, with Nashville now one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Nashville’s mass appeal makes it an attractive new destination as Aer Lingus continues to become a bigger airline, flying 22 transatlantic routes this summer and strengthening our position as a leader across the Atlantic.

“The new route to Nashville is a milestone for the airline, enabling us to advance our ambitions and reach further into the US, flying to previously unserved markets in North America, including Indianapolis, which commences in May. The new Airbus A321 XLR, with its extended range, and our geographic position on the Western edge of Europe opens up exciting new destinations and opportunities for Aer Lingus, and most importantly for our customers. Aer Lingus’ new Dublin – Nashville route delivers further connectivity through our Dublin Hub, providing a direct connection between Europe and Nashville.”

Aer Lingus will use an Airbus A321XLR on the new route, explaining that the extended range of the aircraft allows it to fly even further west than before. As anyone who has been to Wild Rose at the Lyceum recently will be able to tell you the big attraction in Nashville is the Grand Ole Opry. As well as that there are more music museums than anywhere else in the world. Nashville is home to artists of all genres, including Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, Keb Mo, and The Black Keys.

Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said: “Nashville and Ireland have long shared deep musical roots, and this new Aer Lingus flight strengthens that connection at an exciting time for our city. We look forward to welcoming visitors from the UK and Ireland to experience Music City’s exceptional music, acclaimed dining and vibrant culture.”

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), said: “We are thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus to Nashville, marking an exciting new chapter in the strong relationship we’ve built with Ireland. This new nonstop connection between Dublin and Music City strengthens the bond between our communities and celebrates the cultural ties we share. Nashville’s legendary music scene and rich heritage make it a must-visit destination for travellers eager to experience the heart of country music. We look forward to sharing our Southern hospitality and deep-rooted passion for live entertainment with visitors as they explore everything our city has to offer.”

The flight routes through Dublin and increases direct connectivity between US cities and Europe through the Aer Lingus Dublin Hub, catering to the needs of a growing city and its businesses. UK customers can also take advantage of the pre-clearance of US customs offered at Dublin Airport, meaning that any waits at immigration in the US are avoided.

For more information, visit aerlingus.com







Like this: Like Loading...