Head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to his starting line-up as Scotland prepare to host Italy at Hive Stadium in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Sunday 13 April, kick-off 3pm (live across BBC iPlayer.)

Becky Boyd, fresh from a Scotland debut against France in the previous round, earns a first start for her country in the second row, in place of Hollie Cunningham, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the championship due to a hamstring injury.

Evie Gallagher returns having missed the game in La Rochelle through suspension, and she will anchor a back row containing captain Rachel Malcolm at blindside flanker and Rachel McLachlan on the openside.

Boyd joins forces in the engine room with Sarah Bonar, behind an unchanged front row that features hooker Lana Skeldon and the propping duo of Anne Young and Elliann Clarke.

The back division remains as it did in the opening two rounds, with a pacy back three featuring Chloe Rollie at full-back and Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd filling the wing berths.

Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr, who has scored tries against both Wales and France so far, team up in the centres once more, with Leia Brebner-Holden and Helen Nelson completing the starting XV at scrum-half and stand-off respectively.

The replacements are again split 6:2 in favour of having an extra forward, with Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett and Molly Poolman – herself a debutant against France – joined by Adelle Ferrie, Alex Stewart and Jade Konkel.

Scrum-half Caity Mattinson and the versatile Lucia Scott, complete Scotland’s matchday 23.

Scotland Women team (caps in brackets) to face Italy in Round 3 of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Sunday 13 April (kick-off 3pm) – broadcast live across BBC iPlayer.

15. Chloe Rollie – Trailfinders Women (72)

14. Rhona Lloyd – Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais (54)

13. Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (26)

12. Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (66)

11. Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (19)

10. Helen Nelson (vice-captain) – Loughborough Lightning (67)

9. Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (7)

1. Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (17)

2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (76)

3. Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (17)

4. Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning (1)

5. Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (44)

6. Rachel Malcolm (captain) – Unattached (54)

7. Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (48)

8. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (32)

Replacements

16. Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (17)

17. Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (40)

18. Molly Poolman –Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC (1)

19. Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (2)

20. Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (10)

21. Jade Konkel – Harlequins (68)

22. Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (29)

23. Lucia Scott – Gloucester-Hartpury/Hartpury University (3)

