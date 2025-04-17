Police in West Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a 70-year-old woman, who has been reported missing from the Whitburn area.

Elizabeth Hamilton was last seen leaving her home in Whitburn around 4pm on Wednesday, 16 April, and is believed to be using a blue Ford Fiesta car, with registration DV67 KCO.

She is described as white, slim build, 5ft 4, with short light-brown greying hair.

She has a scar on her nose and often wears reading glasses.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue short puffer jacket, cream jumper and dark jeans.

Inspector Scott Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“If you believe you can assist our efforts to trace her, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2971 of 16 April.”

