Around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025, emergency services were called to the scene and following examination by the EOD a cordon was put in place.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The matter has now been resolved.

A police spokesperson said: “The item was examined and it was established there was no risk to the public.

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“The cordon has been removed and it is safe for evacuated residents to return home.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as enquiries were carried out.”

