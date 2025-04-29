Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 16 year old boy from Aberdeen.

Ibrahim Njie was last seen on Saturday, 19 April 2025 leaving his home address in Aberdeen and it is suspected that he has then travelled to Edinburgh.

When last seen he was wearing a black North Face jacket, grey joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Ibrahim is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident number 0816 of Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

