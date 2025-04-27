Hibs head coach David Gray admitted his side weren’t clinical enough in yesterday’s a 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen in the William Hill Premiership.

In a closely fught encounter a wonder-strike from former Hibs man Kevin Nisbet condemned the team to defeat, ending the Club’s 17-game unbeaten run in the top-flight.

When speaking to Hibs TV after the game, Gray gave his thoughts on the performance.

“Clearly this isn’t a feeling we’ve had for a long time. It’s not nice when it comes along, and everyone is absolutely gutted because of that. It’s clearly not the result we were looking for.

“I said to the players, ‘did we really do enough to win the game? Probably not’. It took a worldie to separate the two teams, especially in the second half.

“On the flip side to that, with the chances we had, we certainly weren’t clinical enough, and we didn’t make their goalkeeper work enough to win the game. All in all, there’s clear disappointment.

“The big thing now is the reaction, and I just said that to the players. I wasn’t overly critical of them because of their effort; they gave me everything again today.

“Four months ago, we were bottom of the league, with four games to go we’re still sitting third with everything to play for, and we’ve got a home game against Dundee United coming up to react.

“This is not to say we accept losing today, we never accept that, but we need to react quickly.”

Reaction was a key word used by our Head Coach as his side face Dundee United next weekend at Easter Road.

Hibs currently sit third ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference, and three points ahead of the Terrors.

“The reaction is key. We’ve shown that we can bounce back from negative results. We did that during our good run of form when you think back to the cup result against Celtic.

“These players are capable of doing it and have shown that this season. We’ve been through tough times, we know we need to keep moving forward, and it’s certainly not doom and gloom.

“We want to bounce back. Yes, it’ll hurt, it’ll hurt all the way back, it’s a long way, but we have to dust ourselves down and react in the right way.”

