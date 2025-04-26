Jacob Fearnley will play world No 17 Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32 of the Madrid tennis Open after posting the biggest win of his career.

The Edinburgh player came back from losing the opening set 1-6, to beat world No 20 Tomas Machac of Czechia 6-2, 6-3. Machac was an ATP tour winner in Acapulco this year,

Provisionally the former Colinton junior moves to world no 59 and is guaranteed prize money of €52,595.

Ironically Jacob felt it was a rolled ankle that required pain killers which was the catalyst for the win as it forced him out of his shell and on the offensive after a tentative opening set.

Should they both win their next round matches – and Dimitrov will be a thoroughly difficult opponent – then Jacob could face fellow Texas Christian University graduate Cam Norrie in the quarter final.

